Name change stresses inclusion and wellbeing in Falkirk schools

The Falkirk’s schools that offer enhanced support to children with behavioural and other additional support needs are to be renamed.

Mariner Support Service, now based in Laurieston, and Oxgang School and Support Service will now officially be called the Inclusion and Wellbeing Service 3-18.

The change was agreed by Falkirk Council’s education committee after it heard the name received overwhelming support when parents, pupils and staff were asked.

Councillor Adanna McCue, the SNP’s education spokesperson, said: “There has been a lot of stigma attached to the name so I welcome the renaming because that’s what the service is about - looking after the pupils’ wellbeing and making sure they are included.

“I would also just like to say that the service is second to none!” she added.