More needs to be done to help Slamannan pupils

Education Scotland inspectors found that while pupils at Slamannan Primary were eager to learn, more needs to be done to improve learning and teaching across the school.

x Raising attainment and leadership of change were both found to be weak.

However, it was noted that staff in the nursery and primary school work well as teams, as well as being keen to engage in the process of change and to improve outcomes for all children.

Inspectors found that there needs to be more effective strategic leadership, along with robust tracking of children’s progress.

Education Scotland noted: “As a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements. We will liaise with Falkirk Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve. We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We’re already working with Education Scotland to address the points raised in the inspection and are confident that the necessary improvements will be made prior to the follow up inspection next year.”