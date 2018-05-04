Momentous occasion as Grangemouth prepares to crown its 100th children’s day queen

This year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day will include a major milestone that will make the crowning ceremony in Zetland Park even more special.

Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Beth Rafferty (10) will become the 100th Queen of the Children’s Day on Saturday, June 23.

Beth is the 100th Children's Day Queen.

The youngster, who lives in Bo’ness Road, has been fitted for her dress and is currently rehearsing her speech for the ceremony.

“I was excited,” said the primary six pupil. “When I told my dad he started thinking about my arch. It’s going to be the BFG.”

She said the thing she is looking forward to the most is wearing the dress created for her by Children’s Day dressmaker Alice Hamilton.

Children’s Day is nothing new for the Raffertys – Beth’s brother Joseph (14) was a page boy and sister Hope (12) was a lady in waiting – but as Beth points out, she is the first Queen in the family.

Her entourage are also looking forward to their big day.

The full list of participants with their arch ideas is:

Queen: Beth Rafferty (10) – The BFG (Bo’ness Road)

Maids of Honour: Hollie McGuire (10) – Shrek (Bo’ness Road); Aimee Wallace (10) – Enchanted Forest and Unicorns (Mountbatten Street).

Ladies in Waiting: Ellie Baird (Hawthorn Street); Jessica Bradley (Claret Road); Emma Garrity (8) – Coco (Thistle Avenue); Olivia Gray (8) – Brave (Avondhu Gardens); Gabrielle Jackson (10) – Disney Princess Castle (Scougall Street); Collen McGuire (7) – Rapunzel (Lark Street); Lucy Murray (7) – Disneyland (Skye Court); Erin Taylor (10) – Wreck It Ralph (Lumley Street).

Flower Girl: Erica Harvey (5) – Unicorns (Castleton Crescent).

Page Girl: Lily Craig (7) – Princesses (Waverly Crescent).

Page Boy: Conner Milligan (Bryden Court)

Courtier: Stephen Hoey (10) – The Simpsons (Newlands Road).

Herald: Charlie Butcher (11) – Fortnite Video Game (Hamilton Road)

Rainbow Fairy Godmothers: Katie Howland (11) – Maleficent (Wallace Court); Millie McDonald (11) – Pitch Perfect (Haig Street); Weronika Zacha (11) – Fairy Garden (Grangeburn Road)

To mark the fact Beth will be the 100th Queen, dressmaker Alice plans to hold an exhibition of dresses from past Children’s Days right up to the present day in Abbotsgrange Church, Abbots Road, on June 7, 8 and 9.

She already has dresses dating from 1961 and 1968.

If you have a dress from a Children’s Day of the past call Alice on (01324) 485934 and she will give details on how to submit the dress for display.