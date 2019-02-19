Maddiston Primary earns gold level award for innovation in delivering sport

Teaching staff and pupils at Maddiston Primary have been recognised with a top level national award for innovation and achievement in delivering sport.

The school was presented with sportscotland’s Gold School Sport Award by the national agency’s chief executive, Stewart Harris, on Wednesday, February 13.

Funded by the National Lottery programme, the sportscotland School Sport Award initiative is designed to encourage schools to continuously improve sport and how it’s taught to youngsters.

The award also promotes sporting links between schools and their surrounding communities.

Mr Harris said: “Congratulations to all the staff and pupils at Maddiston Primary — they should be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.

“Not only have they put physical education and sport at the heart of their school and local community, but they have managed to do so in a way that encourages all pupils to engage in physical activity whilst having fun at the same time.

“sportscotland is committed to building a world-class sporting system for everyone, and a crucial part of that is putting young people at the heart.

“Working with our partners in local authorities and governing bodies of sport, we are creating closer links between physical education, school sport and club sport, which benefits young people by providing more and better opportunities to take part in sport.”