Latest on schools after weather warning update

All schools in the Falkirk Council area will be closed on Wednesday (tomorrow) after the Scottish Government updated their warning advising residents not to travel.

Extreme weather is expected over the next 48 hours and an amber weather warning is in place from the Met Office.

Scotland’s transport minister Humza Yousaf said the warnings could be updated to red in some places as the Beast from the East weather system arrives from Russia.

The council has adjusted its position accordingly and now all schools and nurseries will be closed.

A statement on the council’s website said: “All schools and other educational establishments in Falkirk will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday 28 February) following the latest advice from the Scottish Government issued late this afternoon in respect of the extreme weather forecasted for the area.

“Further updates about the plans for school openings for Thursday, March 1 will be provided tomorrow (Wednesday) as soon as we are aware of the most up to date weather situation.

“Parents/carers should monitor the schools disruptions page and individual school websites plus social media for additional updates throughout the day.”