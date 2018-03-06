Latest on schools after extreme weather

Falkirk Council assure that all local schools and nursery establishments will be open tomorrow (Wednesday March 7).

Breakfast clubs will also recommence as normal and schools meals will be provided.

However, pupils should note that meal choice may be restricted due to limited deliveries from suppliers.

School transport will be operating without any expected disruptions.

A statement on Falkirk Council website reads: “Parents are advised to check for information issued directly from their school for further information.”