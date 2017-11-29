Larbert school’s EU boost

Larbert’s Kinnaird Primary has won £5350 from the EU’s Erasmus+ fund, to be used for language training and development.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson, urging other schools and organisations to get involved with the scheme, said: “Amid the wider uncertainty caused by Brexit, it’s good to know that Erasmus+ funding remains available to UK organisations throughout next year.”

Jackie Killeen, director of the British Council in Scotland, said helping communities learn from and share with other countries “is at the very heart of what we do”.