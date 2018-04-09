Larbert pupils organise charity football match

Larbert High hosted an exciting charity football match in a bid to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk Foodbank.

Kind-hearted S6 pupils organised a staff vs. pupils charity football game in aid of the charity that provides care and support to over 1400 people with a life-limiting illness or condition and also the local foodbank which provides emergency food and support to the community when in crisis.

The game, which kicked off at 2.15pm on Thursday, March 29 at Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir football club’s grounds, saw a strong performance by the staff. The end result was a 3-2 victory to Larbert High staff but pupils gave a great performance. Budding photographers, S6 pupil Jasmine Gill and S5 pupil Connor Peat, were also on hand to snap action shots of the players in action.