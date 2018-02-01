Larbert pupils given Blue Peter book role

A Larbert school has been chosen as Scotland’s sole representative on this year’s Blue Peter Book Awards judging panel.

Youngsters at Kinnaird Primary were among 200 pupils from just 12 UK schools selected to read and review children’s stories published in the past 12 months.

The P6 and P7 classes will analyse six shortlisted titles — three fiction and three non-fiction — before placing their final votes for the Best Story and Best Book with Facts categories.

Linda McAlpine, Kinnaird Primary head teacher, believes the pupils will reap the rewards which come with the responsibility of judging such a renowned competition.

She said: “Kinnaird Primary wants to ensure that each child has the opportunity to experience the huge benefits that reading for pleasure brings.

“In taking part in these awards, our pupils have been encouraged to read widely while exploring a range of books, which has built on the reading culture and ethos which already exists in the school.

“The range of books the pupils have experienced throughout the awards process has encouraged pupils to go on their own reading journeys, explore different types of books and celebrate personal reading achievements.”

Established in 2000, the Blue Peter Book Awards celebrate the best children’s authors and illustrators, the most fascinating fact books and the greatest reads for youngsters.

The initiative is run by BookTrust, a charity which works to change lives through reading.

The shortlist for this year’s awards was compiled by a team of professionals, comprising Blue Peter editor Ewan Vinnicombe, performance poet and short story writer Laura Dockrill, librarian Amy McKay and radio and TV broadcasters Greg James and Chris Smith.

The winners of the event will be announced during a live Blue Peter Show on World Book Day, which takes place on Thursday, March 1.

Previous Blue Peter Book Awards winners include Michael Morpurgo, Katherine Rundell, Oliver Jeffers and Liz Pichon.

To find out more information about the initiative and its voting process, go to www.booktrust.org.uk or follow @BookTrust on Twitter.

Alternatively, visit the Blue Peter website at www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/shows/blue-peter.