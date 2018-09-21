Larbert HS pupils’ project comes home to roost

It’s been a long time coming but excited S3 pupils from Larbert High School are finally seeing the results of a project they completed at the end of S1.

The pupils were taken by teacher Mhairi McAinsh to see the new artwork which has pride of place in the garden of Forth Valley Hospital’s Women’s and Children’s department.

Visitors to the recently revamped department will also see the work, which features lots of little bird sculptures created by the pupils.

Ms McAinsh said: “Our ideas were based on flight and we came up with 60 little birds which were painted and varnished to look like bronze and copper.

“The cafe now looks out onto the sculpture and we’ve had a lot of compliments from people - it actually looks very professional.

“I’m very pleased it’s finally come to fruition and they are finally getting to see the work.”

The art department is also involved in a new project for a WW1 commemorative sculpture in Carronshore to remembering the 15 men who lost their lives from the area. It will also create artworks for SSERC’s new building opening in Dunfermline next month.