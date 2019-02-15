Larbert High teacher is in the frame for top Film Awards honour

A Larbert High School teacher has been nominated for the prestigious Teacher of the Year honour at the 2019 Into Film Awards.

Media specialist Kerry Abercrombie has been recognised for her “exceptional” promotion of the use of film in education, both through the school’s active film club, which she runs, and for taking part in outreach projects in Namibia and South Africa.

Kerry said of her nomination: “It is such an honour to have your work recognised in this way, not only for me but for the young people I work with on a daily basis.

“Being nominated for something as prestigious as an Into Film Award shows them that a normal person doing what they love with dedication and passion can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

“The power of film can be harnessed by anyone - young people need to believe that film can take them places.

“It’s up to us as educators to help them unlock the door.”

The awards, run by film education charity Into Film, were set up to recognise inspiring people using film in an educational setting, as well as young filmmakers and reviewers across the country.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on March 4 in London.

Actor Michael Sheen, Ambassador for Into Film, said; “The Into Film Awards are a great moment for young people across the UK from greatly varying backgrounds to be celebrated for their creativity and achievements in film and filmmaking.

“They are an important reminder, at an important time, that talent is everywhere, and that film and the arts have a huge role to play in young people’s lives and learning.”