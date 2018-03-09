Larbert High pupils reach engineering awards final

Pupils from Larbert High School in Stenhousemuir have made the final of the Young Engineer of the Year award 2018.

Pupils will travel to Birmingham from March 14 to 17 to compete against hundreds of other pupils at the The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Fair, the largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) for young people in the UK.

The winning entry from the Larbert team was a project entitled Combination Tank.

As part of the project, the team developed the concept of a new form of smart water reservoir designed to help solve the water crisis by storing monsoon rain and using it in times of drought.

Beth Elgood, director of communications, EngineeringUK, said: “The pupils really impressed the judges with their project and we’re excited to see how they do at the finals.

Now in its tenth year, The Big Bang Fair continues to be a great source of STEM inspiration for young people.”