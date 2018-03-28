Kicking off new community venture at Woodlands Games Hall with match tickets

Helping to kick off the new company which will run a popular games hall and astro turf were Falkirk FC players Jordan McGhee and Lewis Small.

From April 1 Woodland Community Sports Ltd will run the facilities next to Comely Park Primary in Falkirk.

The school’s parent council in partnership with Falkirk Football Community Foundation have taken over through a community asset transfer with Falkirk Community Trust.

To celebrate this event Falkirk FC have decided to hand out free parent and child tickets to Comely Park pupils for Saturday’s match with Brechin match.

The players are pictured with pupils, head teacher Laura McLintock and Chris McGill of Falkirk Football Community Foundation.