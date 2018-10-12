Investigations after Carrongrange staff attacked by pupil

Education bosses are investigating an incident at Carrongrange High School after a pupil assaulted a member of staff.

The attack is understood to have taken place on Monday lunchtime.

Reports from witnesses said the attacker took exception to another pupil and a staff member sitting on a certain chair in the school’s reception area.

Other pupils were nearby at the time but were ushered away by members of staff while others went to help their colleague.

It is understood the assaulted included the woman’s hair being pulled.

Carrongrange in Grangemouth is the district’s only secondary school for pupils with additional support needs.

A spokesman for Falkirk Council said: “We are investigating an incident that happened earlier this week and are offering support to all those involved. Measures have been put in place to prevent further incidents of this nature occurring again.”

Police Scotland is already investigating two other alleged attacks on staff which took place on August 29 and September 6.

It has not been confirmed if this latest incident has been reported to police.

Two weeks ago the education authority confirmed that the school’s headteacher for the last 12 years, Gillian Robertson, had been replaced by an acting head, Janine Proudlock, while the acting deputy would be Gillian Campbell.