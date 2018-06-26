IN PICTURES: Primary Sevens say goodbye to school

Class of 2018 pupils are saying farewell to primary and hello to secondary school this week.

It’s a big time of transition as the school leavers move on to pastures new with new schools, new subjects, new teachers and new friends to meet after the summer.

Carronshore Primary pupils are among those saying goodbye this week. Picture Michael Gillen.

But with that change, they’ll be saying goodbye to their familiar surroundings, and familiar faces, at primary.

Our chief photographer Michael Gillen has paid a visit to each school around the district to capture the class-mates’ final days together in the slideshow and gallery above.

