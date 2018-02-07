In pictures: Falkirk pupils unravel mystery of the human body

Pupils from Bantaskin Primary had two very unusual ‘medics’ pop into their school this week – and it was all to do with science.

Nurse Treat Itbetter and Doctor Watson helped to deliver Body Builders, a fast-paced interactive show about the human body.

Youngsters were taken on a fun-filled tour of how the main organs function within the human body, including unravelling an intestine!

They also learned about common ailments and the importance of healthy eating as a key to maintaining a well-functioning body.

The Body Builders workshop is supported by Syngenta and has been created by Generation Science, a touring programme of science shows and workshops for primary schools across the country, delivered by the Edinburgh International Science Festival.

Joe Smith from Syngenta said: “This is the third year Syngenta has been involved with Generation Science and we continue to be impressed with the programme of events. These novel and creative workshops are a fantastic way to bring science and technology concepts to the classroom in an engaging and interactive way. Syngenta are proud to sponsor Generation Science in the Falkirk area.

“It is a great opportunity to forge closer links with the local community and to improve the general perception of science for the pupils.”

Elaine Gallagher, Bantaskin head teacher, said: “We are delighted to have Generation Science at our school this year.

“We hope that Body Builders will prove to be an excellent way of helping the children understand how we can influence our health by paying attention to what we eat, and taking good care of our bodies.”

Joan Davidson, Generation Science head of education, said: “We are happy that local companies like Syngenta continue to invest in our education programme for schools. With their support we are able to look at how we can increase interest in STEM subjects and hopefully encourage more children to look at science as a future career.”

Body Builders is one of 15 amazing shows and workshops provided by Generation Science that are designed to make science fun, exciting, easy to understand and to help teachers cover the school science curriculum.