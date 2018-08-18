Humanists launch bid to create religion-free schools

The Humanist Society Scotland has marked the end of the summer break by demanding an end to the “ban” on non-religious state schools - and claims majority support.

The pressure group says research shows 60 per cent of people in Scotland would support the creation of non-religious “community schools” - and that 40 per cent believe the present system (allowing pupils to opt out of religious observance) risks stigmatising children.

The Society wants both parents and pupils to support a petition calling on the Scottish Parliament to give head teachers and parents the right to add non-religious schools to the current set-up of denominational and non-denominational schools, arguing that 59 per cent of Scots consider themselves to be non-religious.

Humanist Society Scotland chief executive Gordon MacRae said: “Today’s figures demonstrate the broad support for a new, inclusive form of non-religious Community School that reflects the diversity of modern Scotland.

“Many parents assume that only denominational schools in Scotland are faith schools.

“They are shocked when they learn that their local non-denominational school still hosts end of term prizegivings and whole school gatherings in a church, as part of a church service”.

He claims survey results “reflect the fear of many parents” that their children could be stigmatised by opting out of these events.

He added: “Whilst there has been progress in schools that now include speakers from other faith and belief bodies, the law remains clear - non-denominational schools must provide religious observance that reflects the Christian heritage of Scotland.

“Parents and pupils are simply being denied a non-religious option that reflects the views and values of the majority of people in Scotland.

“We hope that the Scottish Parliament will listen to parents and expand the options available to educators, parents and pupils and establish non-religious Community Schools for the first time in Scotland”.