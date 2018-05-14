High tech time at the Helix

The Helix and its world famous Kelpies will play host to some cutting edge science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) this weekend.

Representatives from Glasgow Science Centre, Calachem, Balfour Beatty and Dynamic Earth will be on hand tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday afternoon to give young people the benefit of their knowledge and experience.

Taking place on the great lawn of the Helix, the Falkirk Community Trust-organised event is filled with interactive workshops, experiments and insights designed to inspire young minds in this Year of Young People 2018.

The first day welcomes 240 pupils from Falkirk high schools and gives them an exciting hands-on introduction to STEM, while day two opens things up to members of the public with free drop-in workshops throughout the afternoon.

Falkirk Community Trust general manager Neil Brown said: “We are delighted STEM at The Helix is returning to the park for two days full of activity. With STEM subjects being so popular among school children recently, it is important we contribute in any way we can to provide further support to young people studying such subjects.

“Having the Helix as a focus for their work is a great opportunity to not only engage with young people but to showcase their talents and bright minds.”

The Saturday event is free of charge and open to all the family, running from 11am to 4pm.