Health, happiness and... live chickens

Pupils at Bowhouse Primary School got first hand experience of how to live a safe, healthy and fun life.

Special guests from local businesses, groups, clubs and even the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service gave up their time to pop into the Grangemouth school last week for this year’s Health Week.

Organised by teacher Ross McNairney, the aim of the initiative is to promote health and wellbeing by providing examples of the kind of lifestyles and endeavours youngsters, from nursery class right up to primary seven, would find interesting and fun.

Mr McNairney said: “We had a bit of everything this year, including yoga, samba drumming, various martial arts, the Sustrans smoothie making bike, dairy farming – including live chickens – ballroom dancing, which most of the children absolutely loved, and laughter therapy.”

He added the school is still going to promote health in 2019, but instead of holding the event over one week it will be spread out over the entire year.