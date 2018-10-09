Hallglen Primary pupil has important road safety message for drivers

A poster created by a Hallglen Primary pupil warning motorists of the dangers of inconsiderate parking near schools is being rolled out across Falkirk district.

Youngster Phoebe Dollar (10) was named as this year’s winner of the annual event, run by police and Falkirk Council.

Competition winner Phoebe Dollar

The P6 pupil’s eye-catching design will now be circulated among the region’s primaries to remind parents and carers of the risks they run by ignoring road markings when dropping off or collecting children.

After carefully considering posters from ten schools across Falkirk North and South, Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong and council leader Cecil Meiklejohn eventually determined Phoebe’s to be the most hard-hitting and informative creation among an outstanding series of entries.

The message on her banner reads: “Drive and park safely. Don’t risk a child’s life. Parking safely is the best way to do it.”

PC Michael Ritchie, who organised the competition, said: “Parking outside schools, particularly primary schools, presents significant safety issues. Younger children don’t always put road safety at the top of their list of priorities.

“Vehicles parked inconsiderately or in disregard to the road markings can increase the dangers to the children. Phoebe’s poster was an outstanding entry with a good, clear message.

“It’s hoped the competition and the amount of work put in by the children will enhance the message to parents to park safely when dropping off or picking up their children from school.”