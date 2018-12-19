Grangemouth schoolgirls serve up funding boost for Maggie’s Forth Valley

A group of caring schoolgirls from Grangemouth served up a treat to their classmates when they held a coffee morning for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Beancross Primary pupils Grace Kelly, Kayla White, Chloe Forest and Rhiannon Morison, who are all in P7, raised £109.89 for the cancer support service via donations from their event on Monday, December 3.

Maggie’s FV provides free practical, emotional and social support to those with cancer and their family and friends.

Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s centres are places where professional staff offer the support people need.

Visit the website for more information.