Grangemouth High School present cheque to charity

Grangemouth High S5 pupils, Heather Ferguson, Gemma Alexander, Olivia Masterman and Rachael Bell, presented £3000 to Committed to Ending Abuse charity.

The school encourage S5 pupils to get involved in the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) where they are given a hands-on experience of philanthropy that provides them with the skills and awareness to make a positive difference in their community.

The students researched the needs of their local community and identify the local social service charity they believed was the best placed to make a positive contribution.

They then contacted the charity, carried out research and presented to their class on the reasons why they felt their proposed charity was the most deserving of support.

The wining group presented for the charity and won £3000 to award to Committed to Ending Abuse.

The winning group have decided to continue to support their chosen charity by agreeing to go and volunteer at the charity in their own time.