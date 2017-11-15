Gold star for police project

A partnership between Forth Valley College, Graeme High School, Larbert High School and Police Scotland was recognised at this year’s recent Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) Star Awards.

The college was highly commended in the Partnership of the Year Award category for its project Marking Learning Work with HNC Police Studies.

The project was set up to provide school pupils interested in a career in the police force with the opportunity to work towards a relevant qualification while gaining hands-on work experience.

A new Higher National Certificate in Police Studies was created in partnership with Police Scotland and SQA that was designed to provide young people with the knowledge and practical skills that are required of a new recruits to the police force.

Dr Janet Brown, SQA chief executive said: “The SQA Star Awards shine a light on the incredible support provided to learners by teachers, lecturers, schools, colleges, employers, and training providers.”