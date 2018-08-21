Gallery: Falkirk district alternative Primary 7 pictures!

So, the schools are back, and for those children making the step up from primary to the ‘big school’ it’s a memorable day.

They probably won’t be looking back to a few months ago when Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen visited to take one final class photograph and mark the end of primary 7.

The pictures which appeared in the subsequent supplement and in an online gallery showed the pupils posing and behaving impeccably.

But that wasn’t the whole story, nor the only photos taken back then.

For Michael also took his ‘alternative’ class photos and in this gallery you can see just what else the pupils, and teachers, got up to!