Fury as computing exam axed at Larbert High

A furious parent is demanding answers after hearing his son’s Higher Computing course will be ditched by the school – despite pupils being six months into it.

Larbert High has told pupils studying towards a Higher Computer Science that they will sit the National 5 in August as expected but then it will no longer be offered.

Several pupils had opted to do the Higher over two years and have already studied material for the exam they should have been sitting next August.

One angry parent, who does not want to be named for his son’s sake, is furious at the decision.

He said: “I do understand that change has to happen and there are budgetary considerations – but changes like this should not be made while pupils have already started the course!

“In this technological age that we live in, I struggle to understand how the discontinuation of Computing Higher fits into the future career options that our children face.”

Rector Jon Reid told the Falkirk Herald: ““A broad range of alternative courses are being offered to our young people which will replace Higher Computing Science.

“These alternatives are part of a national drive to ensure pupils are ‘work ready’ for the appropriate sector and provide a wide range of options into employment, Further or Higher Education when our young people are ready to leave school.

“Pupils will be able to choose from a two-year HNC Computing course in S5/6 (at the equivalent level of an Advanced Higher) or a Foundation Apprenticeship in either Software Development, Hardware and Systems Support or Creative and Digital Media.

“We see this as a progressive move which not only meets the requirements of future employers but opens up previously unavailable pathways for our young people.”

Mr Reid gave a similar response to the angry parent.

But the dad responded: “What is missing from this logic is that these options are not ‘like for like’ with the two-year course that pupils have already started in August 2018.

“The impacted pupils are not being offered more choice, and, in fact, are being given no choice at all.

“They cannot attain the same level of qualification in the same time period.”

The parent was also furious at the lack of consultation with parents about axing the course and has urged Mr Reid to reconsider the change.

“It is only fair that pupils are allowed to finish the qualifications that they have already started studying,” he said.