Forth Valley students to exhibit work at Stirling Castle

Three professional artists are working with Forth Valley College students to help get their work ready for an exhibition at Stirling Castle.

The Meet Your Maker project, organised jointly between Historic Environment Scotland, Craft Scotland, Artlink Central and Forth Valley College, tasked FVC HND art and design students with researching, developing and producing a piece of wearable art.

Stirling Castle - picture by Paul Sweeney

This concept hopes to express the connections between heritage and the modern world of technology we live in today, while thinking about the materials used to convey this fusion between tradition and modern.

Led by three artists – designer Jo Pudelko, jeweller Fiona Hermse, fashion designer Alis Le May and FVC lecturer Jane Paterson – the students are hoping their designs will be good enough to be exhibited at Stirling Castle, The Engine Shed and Forth Valley College from the beginning of May.

Linda Paterson, curriculum manager in FVC’s Department of Creative Industries, said: “This is the third year we have been involved in the Meet Your Maker project. The students gain such a lot working with the artists and there are opportunities for volunteering and leading workshop activities that come to them through the project.”

Student Shyvonne McLaughlan (20), from Bonnybridge, who is creating a skirt with a Stirling Castle theme, said she enjoyed learning new techniques and recommend other students get involved.