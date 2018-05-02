Forth Valley students hold successful health and wellbeing festival

A group of Working with Communities students at Forth Valley College organised a festival designed to help people make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

The highly organised team, Jemma Farquhar (27) from Denny, Megan Stewart (19) and Amy Smith (27) from Grangemouth, Rebecca Lapsley (20) from Camelon and Liam Slaven (18) from Falkirk, brought third sector organisations and charities – including CVS Falkirk, Link Living, Falkirk Equality Council and Police Scotland – together with the general public for the community festival at FVC’s Falkirk campus last week.

Jemma said: “It was a great day and a lot of people attended. The aim of the event was to try to empower residents to make informed choices regarding their wellbeing, whether that be mental or physical. We also wanted to make them aware of the services available.”