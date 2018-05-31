Forth Valley College football tournament achieves Fairtrade goal

Forth Valley College played host to a special football tournament recently to promote health, fitness and the Fairtrade ethos.

The event, which took place in FVC’s Falkirk Campus, was organised by NC Sport and Fitness students from the Department of Care, Health and Sport, who ran the Fairtrade Awareness Indoor Football Tournament to help their own educational development as well as get the word out to others about the importance of Fairtrade.

The tournament featured over 50 pupils from five local primary schools.

Sports and fitness lecturer Paul Tannock said: “This was an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of Fairtrade while assessing NC Sport students through their Teamwork Unit.

“The students did well to organise the event and ensure local primary schools could take part in some competitive physical activity while raising awareness of Fairtrade at the same time.”