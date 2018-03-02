Forth Valley College cares about carers

Forth Valley College now officially supports carers’ needs and is actively promoting a culture that allows them to remain in education.

Dr Ken Thomson, FVC principal, signed the new Carers Charter – which was created by the Forth Valley Student Association – earlier this month.

“We know how difficult it can be for carers to balance studying at college and caring for a loved one,” said Dr Thomson. “And we want them to know we do all we can to help them make it through to the end of their courses here at FVC.”

A carer is anyone who cares, unpaid, for a friend or family member who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction, cannot cope without their support.

Through the charter the college aims to identify carers as early as possible, show a positive and enabling attitude to learners who are carers, ensure staff have training about supporting carers in education, and ensure the role of carers is valued by all staff.