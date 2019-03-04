First Minister meets Falkirk youngsters in care

Nicola Sturgeon visited Falkirk High School to get a first hand look at the vital work of an initiative which takes an innovative approach to supporting looked after children.

The First Minister’s visit to the Westburn Avenue school earlier today was part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to listen to the voices of 1000 children and young people about their experience of the care system.

Developed at Falkirk High, The Hub works across school, family and wider life to support the young people and improve their outcomes, including educational achievement, and is already being adapted for other areas.

During the visit, young people from Falkirk High School were joined by members of the Falkirk Champions Board, which empowers young people with experience of the care system to influence practice and policy.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Working together to support looked after children and young people and putting their voice at the centre has brought some great results in Falkirk.

“We were delighted to host the visit of the First Minister and provide the opportunity for her to talk with some of our local looked after children. Our commitment to listening to young people in care is demonstrated in both the Champions Board and the Hub approach.

“Feedback is extremely positive and impact will be evaluated in terms of outcomes for our looked after children.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: “I am determined to listen to as many care experienced children and young people as possible so it was great to visit the Hub in Falkirk High School today.

“The Hub facilities do an excellent job of providing support for care experienced children at the school and I look forward to seeing how this model develops in the coming years.”