Falkirk student celebrates university graduation

Jenna Cassidy of Falkirk joined fellow students celebrating their success at the University of Stirling’s summer graduation ceremonies last month.

Jenna, who graduated with a BA (Hons) Retail Marketing Degree, speaks very highly of the university and said she had always been fond of the idea of studying there.

“I decided it was the university for me as it’s the only one in Scotland that offers my degree,” the 25-year-old told the Herald.

“I read more about the management school and in particular the marketing and retail division, and the high rankings and excellent reputation were attractive to me.

And, of course, there was the beautiful campus!”

She is currently working at the university as an international summer school intern and hopes the experience she has gained will help her gain work in the international student recruitment field.