Falkirk schools are to benefit from nearly £3.6 million of funding to boost the attainment levels of their most deprived pupils.

A total of 61 schools in the district will receive money over the next two years from the Scottish Government’s Pupil Equity Fund.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson said: “This fund recognises the absolutely vital role that our schools play in giving children the support they need to succeed.”