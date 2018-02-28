Falkirk schools are closed tomorrow

All schools in Falkirk will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) as the extreme weather continues.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “All schools and other educational establishments in Falkirk will be closed on Thursday, March 1, following the latest information issued in respect of the extreme weather forecasted for the area.

“Further updates about the plans for school openings for Friday, March 2, will be provided as soon as we are aware of the most up to date weather situation.

“Parents/carers should monitor the schools disruptions page on our website and individual school websites plus social media for additional updates throughout the day.

“This is due to the Scottish Government issuing advice urging people to avoid travel in the affected areas.”