Falkirk schoolgirl selected for Face of Scotland pageant to fundraise for sick children

A Falkirk schoolgirl named as a finalist in a national beauty pageant has pledged to use the event to fundraise for children with serious illnesses.

Kind-hearted Chelsea Ross (7) wants to make the most of her first-ever pageant appearance — in this year’s Face of Scotland contest — by supporting youngsters suffering from brain injuries and terminal ilnesses.

The Westquarter Primary pupil has vowed to split any money she raises between the charity Headway and the Les Hoey Dream Maker Foundation, which aims to make wishes come true for children with life-threatening conditions.

While she is naturally looking forward to the Face of Scotland final in Glasgow in May, the most important aspect of the event for Chelsea is the chance it affords her to help other children.

Her proud mum Caryn said: “Chelsea is so excited to be chosen as a finalist and super excited to raise as much money as possible to help other people.

“If she wins the Scottish finals on May 12 she will go to Disneyland Paris in November to compete for the crown of Face of Europe and the World.

“This would be an absolute dream come true for her and we all have our fingers crossed.”

Caryn and Chelsea would be grateful for any further donations and business sponsorship. To do so, email carynlabus@outlook.com or call Caryn on 07718945931.