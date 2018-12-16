Falkirk scheme will boost opportunities for young people

A Falkirk football project has been awarded more than £50,000 for a potentially life-changing bid to help young people with learning disabilities achieve their goals.

The cash is being granted by the Changing Lives Through Physical Activity grant programme, which is supported by The Robertson Trust, The Scottish Government, sportscotland and Spirit of 2012.

A partnership between Forth Valley College and the Falkirk Football Community Foundation (FFCF) will use the funds to deliver positive life changes by boosting young adults’ confidence through sport and physical activity.

Classroom based workshops will be coupled with practical sport/physical activity sessions to boost skills-for-work, decision-making, problem-solving and teamwork - while fostering a spirit of self-worth.

Those taking part will be enrolled as FVC students and benefit from the range of student resources available, including the Learning Resource Centre, Student Services and on-campus gym.

David Stewart, Community Manager at FFCF said: “As the community arm of Falkirk Football Club, we use the power of football, sport, professional role models and a modern sports stadium as catalysts to create life changing opportunities for people of all ages by removing barriers, promoting participation, improving health and enhancing learning experiences.

“We believe that sport can inspire people to make changes to their own lives, to raise aspirations and ambitions and to open their minds to new possibilities”.

Jacqueline McArthur, Head of the Department of Business and Communities at FVC, said: “We can’t thank the Changing Lives Through Sport and Physical Activity programme enough, for their generous donation and we will make sure the money is put to good use in helping to transform the lives of young people in the Falkirk area.”