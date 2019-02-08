Falkirk’s Windsor Park pupils sign Take That song

Pupils at Falkirk’s school for the deaf had one their ‘Greatest Days’ this week.

The youngsters from Windsor Park took part in a special Sign2Sing event along with classmates from Bantaskin Primary.

Sign2Sing is an annual event which raises awareness of British Sign Language and the charity Sign Health, which supports deaf people to access services in the NHS.

The pupils from both schools had been learning to sign Take That’s Greatest Day and, with the Windsor Park children taking the lead, they performed it at a special assembly on Thursday, February 7.

Perhaps Gary Barlow and his fellow Take That members should invite the Windsor Park pupils to help them sign and sing Greatest Day when they appear at the SEE Hydro in Glasgow this April.