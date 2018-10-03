Falkirk’s new college campus is now halfway there

Forth Valley College and builder Balfour Beatty celebrated reaching the halfway point in the construction of the new £78 million Falkirk campus.

College staff joined the contractors at the Middlefield site for a special special “topping out” ceremony last week, which also marked the official launch of the new Community Viewing Window, allowing passing members of the public to safely view the progress on the build through a perspex window in the perimeter fence.

FVC principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “This is a landmark moment for Forth Valley College and we are delighted with the progress Balfour Beatty have made over the last year. It was great to see the evergreen branch attached to the highest point of the build to officially recognise the completion of the main structure and we are now excited to see our completed campus a year from now.

“Our new Falkirk Campus will provide the headquarters for the college and offer an impressive range of state-of-the-art learning environments. It will be one of the most innovative further education institutions in the country in both design and the programmes we offer.”