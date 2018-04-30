Falkirk pupils raise cash for SCIAF

Youngsters at St Francis Xavier Primary School coined in an amazing £5290 to help some of the world’s poorest people.

The pupils recently handed over the substantial cheque to representatives of SCIAF – the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund at the Merchiston Avenue school’s assembly. Depute head teacher Mark Murray said: “We, at St Francis Xavier’s, are delighted to support SCIAF year on year. Our children use their God given gifts and talents to help those less fortunate and it supports them in becoming global citizens.”

The pupils raised the cash through a variety of events, including bingo afternoons and coffee mornings at the school – inviting friends and family. They also learned all about the work of SCIAF and the countries it helps.

The charity is the official aid and development agency of the Catholic Church in Scotland and works in countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America to support people who currently find themselves living in poverty.