Falkirk pupils brace themselves for Exams Monday

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) exams period for thousands of pupils in and around Falkirk.

Along with those sitting exams over the next five weeks, candidates who have undertaken National 1, National 2, National 3, National 4, Skills for Work Courses and other awards will find out how well they performed when the results arrive on Tuesday, August 7.

Candidates who have signed up and activated their personal MySQA accounts are being reminded they can choose to receive their results by text and/or email from 8am on that day.

To register,students should log onto www.mysqa.info with their Scottish Candidate Number by 5pm on Tuesday, July 17 and activate their account by 5pm on Wednesday, 18 July.

Pupils studying National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher courses begin an examination schedule that starts with National 5 Urdu, and Higher and Advanced Higher Spanish at 9am on Monday morning.

The exam period runs through to Monday, June 4, ending with question papers for students studying Gàidhlig, German, and Politics.

This is the first year that students will be sitting the revised National 5 courses, following the removal of unit assessments.

Students’ final grade will be based on a combination of externally assessed coursework and the exam.

The final grades of those students sitting Higher and Advanced Higher exams this year will continue to reflect the combination of coursework, projects, and results they have achieved through internal assessments conducted throughout the academic year.

Dr Janet Brown, SQA Chief Executive and Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer, said: “I’d like to send my best wishes to everyone sitting examinations and taking qualifications at schools and colleges between now and the end of the term.

“After months of hard work and hours of study, many thousands of young people throughout Scotland are preparing to complete their qualifications and take the next step in their education or into work.

“At all levels, our qualifications provide candidates with the opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and understanding they’ve acquired and prepare them for further study, employment or training.

“Our qualifications are robust, relevant, and designed to equip young people with a wide range of skills.”