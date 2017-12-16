Falkirk pair qualify as problem-solvers in the community

Two local students have graduated from the Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme.

Annette Tonner from Maddiston and Rod Bissett from Grangemouth qualified from the year-long grant-assisted scheme, which gives people skills to grow a social business designed to solve pressing local community issues.

The programme is run in association with the School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE).

Annette was involved with Forth Valley Community Focus CIC, which provides training, education and support services to assist in the reduction of unemployment and poverty.

Rod’s work was with Falkirk Family Support CIC, which offers free independent advice, guidance and support to the area’s most vulnerable people of all ages.

SSE chief Alastair Wilson said: “They are each finding innovative ways to tackle prevalent social issues within their communities.”