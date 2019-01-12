Falkirk MSP seeks support for extra spend on colleges

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has called on opposition parties to back Scottish Government plans to increase spending on colleges by £18.3million over the coming year.

If draft budget plans are approved it would see spending on Scottish colleges increase to £606.5million - a rise of 1.3 per cent.

The SNP man said: “I’m delighted that Forth Valley College is set to benefit hugely from the Finance Secretary’s budget proposals – and there’s good news for students across Scotland, with spending on colleges set to rise to more than £600million and funding for universities being maintained at more than £1billion.

“I am calling on local politicians from across the chamber to get behind these plans to secure substantial investment in colleges and universities throughout Central Scotland and beyond.”