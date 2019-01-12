Falkirk MSP seeks support for extra spend on colleges

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson.
Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has called on opposition parties to back Scottish Government plans to increase spending on colleges by £18.3million over the coming year.

If draft budget plans are approved it would see spending on Scottish colleges increase to £606.5million - a rise of 1.3 per cent.

The SNP man said: “I’m delighted that Forth Valley College is set to benefit hugely from the Finance Secretary’s budget proposals – and there’s good news for students across Scotland, with spending on colleges set to rise to more than £600million and funding for universities being maintained at more than £1billion.

“I am calling on local politicians from across the chamber to get behind these plans to secure substantial investment in colleges and universities throughout Central Scotland and beyond.”