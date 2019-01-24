Falkirk high school pays tribute to ‘great teacher’ after sudden death

Pupils and staff at St Mungo’s High School have paid tribute to a teacher, Jean Pozzo, who died suddenly this week.

Headteacher Steven Phee said: “Jean was a great teacher and was loved and respected by the pupils she worked with. In particular, she formed positive relationships with pupils who required additional support and was a champion of their needs.

“She was always patient and kind, and would never give up on any pupil, especially if they were experiencing any difficulties in their lives. Jean lived our core values of love, respect, tolerance and compassion. Many former pupils have been in touch to express their sadness and appreciation for all Jean did for them. We will remember her fondly and our thoughts and prayers are with Walter, Bruno and Francesca at this sad and difficult time.”