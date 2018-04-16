Falkirk district schools aiming for top marks at Education Awards

Two Falkirk district schools are in line for top marks after being revealed as finalists for this year’s Scottish Education Awards.

Mariner Support Service has been shortlisted for the Parents as Partners in Learning award and will now compete against two other schools in the category at the awards ceremony to be held in Glasgow on June 6.

The service faces fellow finalists Corsehill Primary in North Ayrshire and Prestonpans Infant School in East Lothian.

While Larbert High School cluster has reached the final of the 1+2 Languages award, competing against Broughton cluster from Edinburgh and Perth Grammar School.

This year’s awards, which celebrate the hard work and achievements of educators, attracted a record 400 nominations.

Mariner Support Service, which supports children aged 11 to 16 with additional support needs from across the region, was applauded for its efforts in encouraging parents to be partners in their child’s education through a wider range of activities, such as equine assisted therapy and Paws for Progress, and a self-directed parents group.

For Larbert High it was the school’s efforts in curbing the ‘elite’ stigma attached to language learning through equity and inclusion, with their principal goal being to make language accessible to all, that has helped it make the finals.

To reach this stage of the awards process, both schools have already been assessed by a panel of experts and endorsed by Falkirk Council.

There’s now one final round – a visit from awards judges – before a winner is announced.

Alan Armstrong, of Education Scotland, said: “Each year the Awards highlight innovative and effective practices taking place across Scotland’s learning establishments.

“The awards allow us to recognise and celebrate the successes of our children and young people, together with practitioners and all those who support their education.

“Well done to all finalists. I look forward to meeting them and hearing about their inspirational work at the Awards ceremony in June.”