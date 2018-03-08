Falkirk Council budget approved after snow delay

Members finally voted to complete Falkirk Council’s budget process after snow put paid to last week’s full meeting.

The £336 million revenue budget was set in stone last Wednesday before the snow hit home, with councillors agreeing to a three per cent increase in Council Tax for 2018/19 that will see the average band D figure increase by around £33 a year and committing to maintain services – with no closures of libraries, sports halls or community centres – to support the young, elderly and the most vulnerable across local communities.

A meeting of the full council yesterday (Wednesday) saw members vote on the three year capital programme which included successful moves to commit funding towards kickstarting the completion of the long awaited Denny Eastern Access Road (DEAR).

Two sections of the access road have been completed, the north section between Broad Street and Denny High School paid for by the council, and a roundabout at the junction of Glasgow Road and Nethermains Road by Avant Homes as part of the Mydub Farm project.

A total of £650,000 in revenue contributions has been made available through the additional grant of £4.6 million from the Scottish Government to spur on the completion of the £7.4 million DEAR.

Members agreed to commit £200,000, from revenue contribution, to provide additional autistic units in schools and to set aside £100,000, funded by additional borrowing, to support the transfer of community centres back to the local communities.

During the meeting, the Labour Group’s move to commit an additional £1.5 million for roads maintenance – in light of the recent weather – was voted down.