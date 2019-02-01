Falkirk college faces strike disruption

Classes at Falkirk’s Forth Valley College face disruption or cancellation from Tuesday if a series of strikes planned by teachers and lecturers go ahead.

This follows an initial day of action last month, linked to a long-running national dispute involving teachers and lecturers through their respective unions EIS and FELAS.

Further action is planned in Falkirk by an unknown number of lecturers for Tuesday, with further disruption proposed for Wednesday. March 6 and Thursday, March 21.

College Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “As always our focus is on ensuring we continue to deliver the highest quality learning experiences for our students whilst a resolution is found for this dispute”.

Having reviewed its options the college’s senior management team has decided classes will be offered on Tuesday “where possible”.

Dr Thomson added: “The College has a robust communications plan in place which will ensure all our key stakeholders including staff and students are fully informed in regards to developments”