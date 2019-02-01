Falkirk college braced for strike action disruption

Classes at Falkirk’s Forth Valley College face disruption or cancellation from Tuesday if a series of strikes planned by teaching union the EIS go ahead.

The first is on Tuesday, with further dates planned for Wednesday. March 6 and Thursday, March 21.

College Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “As always our focus is on ensuring we continue to deliver the highest quality learning experiences for our students whilst a resolution is found for this dispute.

“The College has a robust communications plan in place which will ensure all our key stakeholders including staff and students are fully informed in regards to developments”.

On Friday, following deadlock in a long-running wages row, the EIS Council voted to recommend that a revised pay offer should be rejected.

The deal offers a nine per cent increase over the year to April 2019, with a further increase of three per cent next year, but teaching unions have been demanding a ten per cent increase over a single year.

Now EIS members are being balloted on the proposed deal, but with a recommendation from the EIS Council that it should be knocked back.

Commenting on EIS-FELA strike action ballot in December, John Gribben, director of employment services at College Scotland Employers’ Association, said: “It is extremely disappointing that colleges are once again facing disruptive industrial action, with the EIS-FELA looking to take lecturers out on strike for the third time in four years.

“At the heart of this dispute, is that the EIS-FELA will not accept that the pay increases from National Bargaining are increases in pay. They also want more pay for cost of living.

“The employers’ view is that a pay rise is a pay rise, irrespective of where it comes from, and the EIS-FELA has rejected

a combined pay offer which would increase lecturers’ pay on average by more than 12 per cent over three years – this is the best pay offer anywhere across Scotland’s public services.”

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said the recommendation to refuse the deal was made after considerable debate.

It was agreed to provide members with details of arguments both for and against the offer, to allow them to reach an informed decision.