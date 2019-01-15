Falkirk campus closed as lecturers strike at Forth Valley College

Students at Forth Valley College have an unexpected day off tomorrow after lecturers confirmed they would be going on strike.

The EIS teaching union has proposed a series of dates for industrial action with the first on Wednesday, January 16.

Members of the EIS-FELA (Further Education Lecturers’ Association) voted in favour of action earlier this month.

The ballot came after lengthy talks on pay as the union pressed for a cost of living increase for its members.

College bosses have now decided that given the planned strike and after considering several options, they will be unable to offer a “full service” and have decided there will be no classes at their campuses in Falkirk, Stirling or Clackmannanshire.

They have promised to review the situation for the further dates announced for Tuesday, February 5; Wednesday, March 6; and Thursday, March 21.

Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “As always our focus is on ensuring we continue to deliver the highest quality learning experiences for our students whilst a resolution is found for this dispute.

“The college has a robust communications plan in place which will ensure all our key stakeholders, including staff and students, are fully informed in regards to developments.”

Pam Currie, EIS-FELA president, said: “Lecturers do not take strike action lightly, and we have done everything that we can over the past two years of talks to attempt to reach a fair negotiated settlement. We have repeatedly sought to engage management in meaningful negotiations and formally submitted a revised claim based on public sector pay policy in line with the offer made to support staff.”