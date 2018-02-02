Falkirk-based teen book club to meet

A Falkirk-based reading group for teenagers will meet next week.

Those aged between 13 and 18 are welcome to head along to Falkirk Library from 4.15pm on Monday, February 5.

The monthly gatherings offer participants a chance to share what they have been reading with others.

Sessions at the Hope Street facility have spaces for up to 10 people per month.

There are no entry costs and snacks are provided free of charge.

To reserve a place, email libraries@falkirkcommunitytrust.org or message @LibFalkirk on Twitter or Facebook.

Alternatively, call the library on 01324 506800.