Falkirk after-school clubs facing closure if numbers stay low

Falkirk’s not-for-profit childcare provider First4Kids is facing some tough decisions as numbers have fallen in some of its after-school clubs.

The independent charity runs 11 childcare schemes across the area, most of which are based in primary schools.

While some are thriving – others including Carronshore and Shieldhill now have such low numbers that they are facing closure.

The charity is on a drive to tell everyone about its service and is drafting in the people who do it best – the children who use the services.

Beverley Isdale, strategic manager of First4Kids, said: “We are encouraging children to bring a friend to see what we do because once their friends see it, they’ll want to come too.”

The cost of three hours of after-school care is £12 and the staff are all fully qualified and carefully vetted.

First4Kids also hopes to establish a fundraising committee at its AGM next week. “Because we’re in primary schools, people think we’re funded bythe council but we are a charity,” said Beverley.

“So, we’re setting up a Friends of First4Kids group, which will also do fundraising, and we would really encourage parents to come along and join it,” said Beverley.

Parents of children in any of the after-school clubs are invited to attend the AGM on Tuesday at 7pm in St Francis Xavier Primary.

In addition to electing a new executive committee, there will be fundraising stalls and an ‘Autumn Bake-On’ competition.