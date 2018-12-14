Drinks giant launches Forth Valley training sessions

Forth Valley hospitality workers are being offered a chance to boost their skills with the launch of a new course run by the world’s biggest drinks firm.

Starting in January the new Diageo Learning for Life Hospitality Elevator programme is aimed at over 18s currently working in bartending or front of house roles.

It promises to help them develop skills that could aid career development.

The course is free, and comprises four “locally tailored” one-day modules with the Diageo Bar Academy (spirits and beer training).

There’s also the opportunity for participants to gain nationally recognised qualifications in personal licence, food safety and customer service.

Programme manager Nicola Reid said: “The hospitality sector is growing rapidly, which presents a wonderful opportunity for those working in the industry to develop their passion in to a lifelong career.

“The future looks bright and I would encourage anyone interested in taking their career to the next level to sign up for the programme.”

The courses follow on from the firm’s hospitality and bartending programme, which is said to have helped more than 1,200 previously unemployed people to gain careers in the hospitality industry.

For more information visit: https://careerscope.uk.net/opportunities/hospitalityelevator , or contact Fiona Bingham FionaB@springboarduk.org.uk